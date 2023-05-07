US FDA asks consumers to discard SD Biosensor's Covid at-home tests; Here's why1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:27 AM IST
SD Biosensor is recalling all impacted tests, which were distributed to various retailers to stop the spread of Covid cases
US Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers not to use COVID-19 At-Home Tests made by SD Biosensor, Inc. The US FDA has recalled SD Bionsensor's Covid-19 at-home tests due to bacterial contamination.
