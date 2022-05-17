US FDA authorises Pfizer's Covid booster shot for children aged 5-11

After the delivery of more than 1 billion vaccines to the developing world, the problem is no longer that there aren't enough shots but a lack of logistical support to get doses into arms. According to government data, more than 680 million donated vaccine doses have been left unused in developing countries because they were set to expire soon and couldn't be administered quickly enough. As of March, 32 poorer countries had used fewer than half of the COVID-19 vaccines they were sent.