US FDA authorizes first Covid-19 test for self-testing at home

A man walks-up at a COVID-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida. (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 08:34 AM IST Reuters

The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had authorized the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.

The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.


