US FDA authorizes first Covid-19 test for self-testing at home

US FDA authorizes first Covid-19 test for self-testing at home1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had authorized the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had authorized the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.
The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.