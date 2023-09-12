US FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 shots for Omicron variant from Pfizer, Moderna: Report1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:48 AM IST
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna targeting the Omicron variant; Novavax is still under review.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target a recently circulating Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.
