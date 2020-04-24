US FDA issues caution on use of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment

NEW DELHI: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a caution against the use of repurposed anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 outside of a hospital or a clinical trial due to the risk of heart rhythm problems.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing Covid-19," the US drug regulator said, adding that it is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in Covid-19 patients being treated with either drugs, often in combination with azithromycin and other QT prolonging medicines.

“Patients who also have other health issues such as heart and kidney disease are likely to be at increased risk of these heart problems when receiving these medicines," the regulator said in a drug safety communication on Friday.

The US FDA said that the anti-malarial drug is being studied in clinical trials for Covid-19, and that the regulator had only given it authorization for temporary use during the pandemic for treatment of hospitalized patients when clinical trials are not available, or if participation was not feasible.

The regulator cautioned people to not buy these medicines from online pharmacies without a prescription from health care professional.

“Serious poisoning and death have been reported after mistaken use of a chloroquine product not intended to be taken by humans," the regulator said.

The regulator’s safety communication comes on the back of publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Nature journal today. The study of 84 covid-19 patients by New York School of Medicine in US showed that patients who were on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and antibiotic azithromycin experienced irregular heartbeats, raising the risk of cardiac arrest in patients.

This is the second such study this week, highlighting the risks associated with HCQ.

A retrospective analysis of data from 368 male patients hospitalised with covid-19 in all US Veterans Health Administration medical centres until April 11 showed that the risk of death from any cause was higher in the group of patients who were administered only HCQ as compared to those who were not given the anti-malaria medicine.

This study was, however, a pre-print and has not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal yet. It was supported by grants from the US’ National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

Chloroquine and its derivative form hydroxychloroquine have been widely hyped as a ‘miracle drug’ against covid-19, primarily by US President Donald Trump, even though there is only anecdotal evidence available about its efficacy against the fatal respiratory disease.

A French research study, the most prominent paper supporting its use, was also widely criticised for the method of conducting the clinical trial.

Currently, there are two major clinical trials going on. One is the World Health Organization’s “Solidarity Trial", while the other is supported by the Wellcome Trust, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Mastercard.

Apart from hydroxychloroquine, the Solidarity Trial is also looking at three other treatments—Gilead Sciences’ patented drug remdesivir, combination drug lopinavir and ritonavir, as well as the anti-HIV combination drug with interferon beta 1b.

Apart from these drugs, the use of convalescent plasma from cured patients to treat the infected has also shown early promise and trials of it are being conducted in India.

