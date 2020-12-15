Newly released data from US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) confirmed on Tuesday that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is highly protective, setting the stage for its emergency authorization this week by federal regulators and the start of its distribution across the country.

However, according to The New York Times, the FDA intends to authorize use of the vaccine on Friday.

The FDA said there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorisation)" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The upbeat assessment came a day after a mass vaccination drive in the United States, the world's worst-affected country. Hospitals began giving the Pfizer shots on Monday and US is counting on the Moderna vaccine to fulfil its promise to inoculate 20 million people this month.

The regulators' reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna's vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18.

Moderna's is the second vaccine the FDA has considered, behind one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech, which was authorized last week.

The FDA said that there appeared to be some protection for trial participants after the first dose of Moderna's vaccine, which is given in two shots, with 28 days between inoculations, but there was not enough information on longer term protection.

It also said that vaccine efficacy was 80.2% in participants who only received one dose at the time of the interim analysis, which was based on data collected as of November 7.

They said that serious side effects in the trial of the vaccine represented medical events that occur in the general population at a similar frequency as observed in the study.

The FDA did flag the possibility that the vaccine was contributing to Bell's palsy, a type of facial paralysis also reported by participants in the Pfizer trial.

Moderna reported four cases of Bell's palsy, including three among people who had the vaccine and 1 in the placebo group. The company said that three of the cases had resolved itself.

Although the FDA said that the trial participants with Bell's palsy had predisposing factors, the "potential contribution of the vaccine to the manifestations of these events of facial palsy cannot be ruled out".

Pfizer reported six cases of Bell's palsy, including 4 in the vaccine arm, which it said was a rate typical of the general population.

Moderna shares, which have risen nearly eight-fold this year up to Monday's closing price, were up 1.8% before the bell.

More than 300,000 people have died in the United States, where New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc said data from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine suggests that it could prevent some asymptomatic infections as soon as the first dose of the shot is given.

The vaccine maker said in briefing documents it submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released on Tuesday that it had not yet completed its full analysis on the efficacy against asymptomatic infection.

Still, it said that 38 trial participants in the placebo arm of its trial-tested positive for COVID-19 without exhibiting symptoms at the time of their second dose. That was nearly triple the number in the vaccine arm of the trial, where there were 14 positive tests from asymptomatic people.

With inputs from agencies

