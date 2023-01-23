US FDA proposes to simplify Covid vaccine strategy1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider the usage of two COVID vaccine shots a year for some young children, older adults and persons with compromised immunity
The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy.
