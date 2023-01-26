US FDA working with global regulators to know scope of cough syrup contamination1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:30 AM IST
Amid rising cases of cough syrup contamination in several countries, US FDA said it is working with global regulators and WHO to understand scope of cough syrup contamination
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it is working with the World Health Organization and foreign regulatory authorities to support an investigation into contaminated cough syrups that have killed nearly 300 children in Africa and Asia.
