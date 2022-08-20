US FDIC asks Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 07:38 PM IST
The regulator asked the crypto exchange to remove any misleading language from social media or websites
The regulator asked the crypto exchange to remove any misleading language from social media or websites
Listen to this article
A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt what it called "false and misleading" claims the exchange had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government.