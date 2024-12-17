US fears military buildup by Turkey signals preparations for incursion into Syria
SummaryKurdish officials are urging Donald Trump to press Ankara to head off an invasion.
WASHINGTON : —Senior U.S. officials say Turkey and its militia allies are building up forces along the border with Syria, raising alarm that Ankara is preparing for a large-scale incursion into territory held by American-backed Syrian Kurds.
