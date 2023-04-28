Hello User
US Fed admits to failings in Silicon Valley Bank oversight
US Fed admits to failings in Silicon Valley Bank oversight

08:39 PM IST
  • The US Federal Reserve has called for greater banking oversight while admitting to its own failures in a widely-anticipated report published Friday into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last month.

"Following Silicon Valley Bank's failure, we must strengthen the Federal Reserve's supervision and regulation based on what we have learned," Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said in a statement accompanying the report.

