US Fed Chair Jerome Powell pranked by Russians | Watch video

- The pranksters posed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and had a long conversation with Powell on the telephone
The head of the US Central Bank was pranked by two Russians, reveals a viral video.
The pranksters posed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and had a long conversation with Powell on the telephone. Powell thought he was talking to Zelensky, and therefore spoke abouttopics like inflation, how Russia managing the economy amid sanctions, etc.
In the viral video, Powell is seen discussing the economic impact of interest rate hikes. with the "fake" Ukranian President.
Powell was heard saying, "Recession is almost as likely as very slow growth".
According to Fed officials, no confidential or sensitive information was discussed. "It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time," the officials said.
According to Bloomberg News, the phone call was carried out by longtime Russian pranksters, Vladimir Kutznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus. The two pranksters have tricked other world leaders into conversations under false pretenses, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde earlier this year Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and then-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018.
The Fed said the video of Powell appeared to have been edited and could not confirm the accuracy.
In one of the clips shared on Russian television, Powell praised Russia's central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina for managing the Russian economy amid Western sanctions.
In the video, Powell also described a sharp slowdown in growth in the US, following the bank's efforts to rein in price rises.
The Powell incident has come to light at a time when the Fed is under intense scrutiny over its interest rate hikes.
