The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rate by a half percentage point pushing the benchmark above 0.75% to tighten monetary policy stance for tackling soaring inflation that has notched to 40-year highs.

In its statement, Fed stated that the committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong.

Following which, FOMC decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3/4 to 1 percent and anticipates that "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate."