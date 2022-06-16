US Fed hikes rates by 75bps: The key takeaways

- New dot-plot projections showed sharp increase from March, with federal funds target rising to 3.4% by year-end -- implying another 175 basis points of tightening this year -- and 3.8% in 2023, before falling to 3.4% in 2024; prior forecasts in March were for a 1.9% rate this year and 2.8% in 2023 and 2024

