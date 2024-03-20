US Fed leaves key rates unchanged: Full text from Fed's monetary policy statement
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left the key lending rates unchanged at 5.25% - 5.50% for a fifth straight meeting after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) consultation, despite signs that inflation stayed surprisingly high at the start of the year
