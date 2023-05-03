The US Fed has been hiking policy rates since March 2022 which has lifted the federal funds' rates from near zero to the range of 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent in just one year. Fed is expected to deliver a quarter-point hike in policy rates on Wednesday which may be the final hike of the rate hike cycle. The current banking crisis in the US, easing inflation and slowing economic growth may make the US Fed rethink its monetary policy stance.

Will First Republic Bank's issue push Fed for a pause? Apurva Sheth, Head of Markets Perspective & Research, Samco Securities: The market is discounting a 25 bps hike by the US Fed tonight. However, we believe there are high chances that the Fed may throw in a surprise with a pause in their policy meet. This may be simply because, the gap between their interest rates and inflation has narrowed down to zero. Along with this, the banking crisis has deepened with First Republic Bank failure. The Fed wouldn't want to risk financial stability just when inflation is already headed lower.

Top cryptos tumble ahead of Fed policy Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP and Cardano are currently trading in red. This market is cautious ahead of Fed policy. CoinDCX said, "Crypto markets face downtrend ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision scheduled on 3rd May with expectations around the market betting on this being the last hike. The markets will be waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues on future moves. According to CME data, futures markets have a high probability of a 25-bps hike, with an 89% certainty. As a result, the U.S. dollar faces key strength this week, with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) challenging its highest levels since mid-April."

90% probability for 25 bps hike but is pause possible today? Divam Sharma- Founder at Green Portfolio PMS on the Fed rate hike said: As of today, there is a 90% probability of a 0.25% rate hike while a 10% probability of a pause. The economic data announcements around CPI inflation look comfortable while unemployment which is a lagging indicator is still reflecting strength. The GDP growth had slowed down in Q1 and has increased the claims for US economic recession. We are also continuing to see stress in the US banking system with names like PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorporation, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, and Homestreet Inc correcting 15-25% in yesterday's trade. The inflation continues to remain sticky while the room with Fed to fight it with rate hikes is very less. We also have elections coming up in the US in 2024 and a recession would be the last thing the Democrats would want. We believe that like the RBI, the Fed will also take a pause this time with a wait-and-watch stance.

Fed's move to have significant repercussions Shrey Jain, founder and CEO of SAS Online underscored that the decision to either hike or pause the interest rates can have significant repercussions, leading to notable fluctuations in the market. Jain said if the central bank decides to hike rates, it signals a tightening of monetary policy, which can impact borrowing costs, consumer spending, and business investments. This, in turn, may lead to a decrease in economic activity, lower stock prices, and increased volatility in the financial markets. On the other hand, if the central bank decides to pause the rate hike, which is less likely to happen, it suggests a more accommodative stance towards monetary policy. This can potentially stimulate economic growth, boost investor confidence, and drive stock prices higher.

RBI took a pause in April The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key repo rate steady in its April policy meet after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence. However, RBI said its policy stance remains focused on "withdrawal of accommodation", signalling it could consider further rate hikes if necessary. Read more.

How will a 25 bps hike impact the Indian market? A 25 bps rate hike is unlikely to have a significant impact on the Indian market since it is already factored in. However, the Indian stock market is sensitive to global events and the impact of a Fed rate hike on the Indian market can be complex. Read more

Will it be the last rate hike? US Fed may take a pause after the May meet. Global financial firm Nomura expects the May rate hike to be the last in the current hiking cycle, and the first rate cut to take place in March 2024. On the other hand, ING expects a 100 bps rate cut from Fed in the current year. It forecasts a 50 bps rate cut each in November and December FOMC meetings.

