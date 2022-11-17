US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 01:47 AM IST
- Federal Reserve Governor informed that recent signs of easing inflation can push central back to dial back the pace of interest
After the US inflation slowed down in October, everyone was waiting for the reaction by US Federal Reserve and know how it will perceive the slowdown. On Wednesday, the Federal Bank Governor Christopher Waller provided the clearest signal and said the slowdown in inflation will allow the central bank to dial back the pace of interest.