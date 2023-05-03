US Fed policy: FOMC may deliver a rate hike, here's what is prompting the hikes3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:58 PM IST
US inflation eased for the ninth consecutive month in March to 5%, however, came in below market estimates. Inflation is still above the Fed's target of 2%.
US Federal chairman Jerome Powell and other committee members of the Federal Reserve are likely to deliver a quarter-point hike in key rates on Wednesday. This is expected to be the final hike of the aggressive rate hike cycle that began in early 2022.
