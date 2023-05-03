"As of today, there is a 90% probability of a 0.25% rate hike while a 10% probability of a pause. The economic data announcements around CPI inflation look comfortable while unemployment which is a lagging indicator is still reflecting strength. The GDP growth had slowed down in Q1 and has increased the claims for US economic recession. We are also continuing to see stress in the US banking system with names like PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorporation, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, and Homestreet Inc correcting 15-25% in yesterday’s trade," said Divam Sharma- Founder at Green Portfolio PMS.