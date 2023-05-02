Chair Jerome Powell and other committee members of the Federal Reserve are likely to deliver a quarter-point hike in key rates on Wednesday. This is expected to be the final hike of the aggressive rate hike cycle that began in early 2022. The inflation is still stubbornly "high" but it would be the latest banking stress that is seen to create more havoc for the economy than a dovish 25 bps hike. Hence, apart from a hike, the Fed is also expected to loosen it's monetary policy tightening biases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}