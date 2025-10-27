Slippery sanctions

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the US, EU and their allies have imposed all types of sanctions on Russia. The latest sanctions from the US target Russia’s largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, aiming to cut Russia’s revenue streams from fossil fuels, which have not seen a significant dip despite several rounds of sanctions over the years. Russian exports of key fossil fuels, including crude oil and piped gas, had a 14-day running average of €1 billion, which dropped to around €600 million by 2023 but have remained around €400-500 million since then.