US Fed rate hike: Market red flags that may prompt US central bank to tone down

As investors brace for a hefty rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes, the Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today. It is expected that it will raise the rates by another 75 basis points to a range of 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent -- which would be the third consecutive increase of that magnitude. Fed policymakers have been reiterating their commitment to bring inflation down which holds close to levels not seen in 40 years.

