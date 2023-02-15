US Federal Reserve Vice Chair to head economic council
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard will succeed Brian Deese, who helped handle several key legislative wins for US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden on Tuesday named Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the new director of his National Economic Council, making the Ph.D. economist a key point person for coordinating policy, talking with business leaders and negotiating with Congress.
