US Federal Reserve warns of peril for asset prices as investors gorge on risk

The report said house-price increases have had a positive effect for borrowers by boosting equity. Still, it noted that borrowers in forbearance programs, who are likely to be employed in industries hard hit by the pandemic, could be vulnerable when they exit. “Even so, a large fraction of borrowers have already exited forbearance -- in general, these borrowers have loans that are either current or paid off," the report said.

