"USA is a filthy and disgusting country," said Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the talk-show Late Night soon after his trip to Japan.

Kimmel was on a 7-day family vacation in Japan, where he claims to have witnessed the Asian country's "high standards of hygiene". However, his praise for Japan during Tuesday's show ended up being a severe criticism of the United States.

The Late Night show's host said that Japan has "fundamentally altered" his views about the cleanliness in his country as he compared the bathrooms in Japan to the operating rooms in US hospitals. Kimmel said that even bathrooms in Japanese cities are cleaner.

After his visit to Japan, Kimmel said he realised that the US, he once thought to be "pretty buttoned-up" despite the scope for development, is actually a "filthy and disgusting country".

'Cleaner than Jennifer Garner's teeth' The talk show host did not stop at just lambasting the US, he also dragged American actress Jennifer Garner to his series of comparisons.

In an attempt to emphasize on how clean the bathrooms were in Japan, Kimmel said that the loos their were "cleaner than Jennifer Garner's teeth".

'I've never felt dirtier' Kimmel, in total awe of the Japanese cleanliness, said that his stay in Japan felt like a trip to Disneyland.

However, he said, that ever since he returned to his home in US, he has been feeling "dirty".

"It's like the whole country is Disneyland, and we're living at Six Flags. I've been home 36 hours. I've never felt dirtier."

However, his comments were not met with enthusiasm.

Netizens hit out at Kimmel saying that the country doesn't have immigration, and that maybe diversity isn't America's strength.

"Japan has a very strict immigration system. 99% of the country is Japanese. Maybe diversity isn't our strength," an X (formerly Twitter) user said.

While another user said, "Get rid of the illegals and the felons for starters you trash bag. Stop voting Democrats, these are their politics."

