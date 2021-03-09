OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US firms in China see growth after Covid hurt profits in 2020

US firms in China see growth after Covid hurt profits in 2020

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past skyscrapers in the central business district in Beijing (AP)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past skyscrapers in the central business district in Beijing (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 06:44 AM IST Bloomberg

Global business travel disruptions, the inability for expatriate staff to return to China due to government entry restrictions, and uncertainty around business decision making were the biggest ways in which the pandemic impacted American companies’ operations in China

American businesses in China see their industries growing this year after the Covid-19 pandemic dented profits in 2020 despite Beijing’s quick containment of the virus outbreak, a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce shows.

Some 81% of the 345 respondents expect industry growth this year and 45% see relations with the U.S. improving, a jump of 15 percentage points from last year, according to a report released on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday,

Kolkata blaze: Computerised train ticket booking in eastern India disrupted

1 min read . 06:28 AM IST
Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber intrusions

India steps up its cybersecurity game to prevent China's cyber misadventures

2 min read . 06:14 AM IST
The sun sets over an oil refinery in the southern Iraqi town of Nasiriyah on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Assaad AL-NIYAZI / AFP)

Oil flirting with $70 challenges world’s economic recovery

4 min read . 05:59 AM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of an anti-Covid vaccine

UK consumer spending hit again as lockdown goes on: Report

1 min read . 05:52 AM IST

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Half said the investment environment is improving and just 12% said it is deteriorating, the lowest proportion since the question was first introduced in the survey in 2012. Only 56% of respondents made profits in 2020, the lowest level since the survey began 23 years ago, with a fifth suffering losses.

“With China leading in economic recovery and the new U.S. administration in place, our members are cautiously optimistic regarding business growth in China," AmCham China Chairman Greg Gilligan wrote in the report.

Global business travel disruptions, the inability for expatriate staff to return to China due to government entry restrictions, and uncertainty around business decision making were the biggest ways in which the pandemic impacted American companies’ operations in China. The survey was conducted between October and November last year.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout