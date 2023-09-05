US First Lady Jill Biden tests Covid-19 positive ahead of Joe Biden's India visit for G20 Summit1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:19 AM IST
First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, President Biden negative. Concerns rise over new Pirola variant.
First Lady Jill Biden tested Covid-19 positive on Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently. However, her husband President Joe Biden tested negative for the viral disease, according to a report published by The Associated Press.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message