US Presidential Debate 2020 highlights: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

US Presidential debate 2020 LIVE updates: President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, met in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first of three debates ahead of the Nov. 3 election, when Trump is seeking a second term in office.

With just 35 days until the election, and early voting already underway in some states, Trump and Biden arrived in Cleveland hoping the debate would energize their bases of support, even as they competed for the slim slice of undecided voters who could decide the election.

First US Presidential debate 2020: Here are live updates.

"As far as the ballots are concerned, it's a disaster," Mr. Trump said. "This is going to be fraud like you've never seen."

"We're going to make sure that the people who want to vote in person are able to vote," Biden said.

"I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not the right-wing," Trump responds to Wallace.

Trump to Biden, citing Biden's support for the 1994 crime bill: "You've treated the Black community about as bad as anybody in this country."

"Under this president, we've become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent," Biden said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are making their pitches to win over Black voters in the coming election, with Biden mockingly questioning: “This man, this man is a savior of African Americans? This man has done virtually nothing."

Moderator to Trump: "I think it would serve the country better if you wouldn't interrupt."

Biden says Trump is Russian President 'Putin's puppy'

Trump said Hunter Biden reaped millions in ill-gotten profit from China and other overseas interests, accusations that have been repeatedly debunked. Biden shot back, “None of that is true." He then added of Trump, “His family, we could talk all night."

Fact check

CLAIM: Biden says Trump will be the first president to have fewer jobs at the end of his presidency

If current trends persist, Biden is right. When Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, the U.S. had 146 million jobs. As of August employment data, that number is down to 141 million, according to government data. That’s largely driven under Trump’s administration by the coronavirus closures and the recession, but it hasn’t happened under any other four-year presidential term in generations. The data goes back to World War II.

"This is not about my family or his family, this is about your family — the American people," Biden said. "He doesn't want to talk about what you need."

Trump didn't mince words when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked him, point-blank, what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year.

Offering no evidence, Trump said he had paid, "millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it," despite his refusal to release any returns since he became a candidate in 2015, breaking with decades of tradition.

"This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division," Biden said.

Trump repeats that his tax returns were currently under audit, and said, "As soon as it's finished, you'll see it."

Trump says he paid millions of dollars in federal taxes in 2016-17.

Topic: Trump's taxes

Trump to Biden: "You didn't think we should've closed our country (to China) because you thought it was terrible." "... We've done a great job. But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood."

Calling Trump "totally irresponsible'' on managing Covid-19, Biden said the president is "a fool on this."

"He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump.

Biden says that "millionaires" and "billionaires" like Trump have done very well during the pandemic.

"When needed, I wear masks," Mr. Trump said, pulling out his own mask as proof

“You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class." “Don’t ever use the word smart with me," Trump said.

"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and get off your golf course and go in the Oval Office and bring together the Democrats, Republicans and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," Biden said.

Biden says, "This is the same man that told you by Easter it would be gone."

"He waited and waited and waited. He still has no plan. Fund what needs to be done to save lives," says Biden.

"It is what it is because of who you are," Biden attacks Trump.

Trump says nobody 'shows up' for Biden's rallies.

Trump mentions India for not giving "straight numbers" on Covid deaths alongside Russian and China.

Second topic: Covid and covid management

"Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential," said an exasperated Biden after repeated interruptions during only the first segment of the debate on the Supreme Court.

Defending his new Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett, Trump says, "She's good in every way. I think she will be outstanding."

“Your party wants to go socialist medicine," Trump said to Biden. “The party is me, right now," Biden retorted. “I am the Democratic Party."

“Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is trying to do?" Biden said to Americans as Trump talked over him. “Will you shut up, man," he grumbled moments later.

Biden on Trump at debate: 'Everybody knows he's a liar'.

With regards to healthcare, Trump said there is no way there are as many as 100 million people with pre-existing conditions, reports Reuters.

“We won the election," Trump said in answer to the first question, about his nominee Amy Coney Barrett. “Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee."

Donald Trump said that he had the right to choose a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while former Vice President Joe Biden alleged the president’s nominee would end health coverage for millions of people as they opened their first debate.

First topic: Supreme Court replacement

"How you doing, man?" Biden said, extending his arms towards Trump.

The first 2020 presidential debate 2020 has started. The candidates will not have opening statements, and President Trump received the first question from the moderator.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.





Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first U.S. presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.

Joe Biden joked about the Trump campaign’s accusations that he takes drugs as performance enhancers and that he would wear an earpiece during tonight’s first Presidential debate.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020





Trump told supporters in an official campaign email that he won the first presidential debate -- hours before it even started. “I finished debating Joe Biden," the email reads. It goes on to say “This debate will go down in HISTORY. I showed the American People that I will ALWAYS fight to put America First no matter what and that I will NEVER stop working to Make America Great Again."

The Bidens paid nearly $300,000 in federal income taxes on earnings of more than $985,000 in 2019, according to returns released Tuesday. Trump paid $750 in 2017.

Shares in Tokyo and Australia edged lower, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were steady ahead of the first presidential election debate. Volume on U.S. equity exchanges was subdued on Tuesday ahead of the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

Exactly three and a half hours before former Vice President Joe Biden walked onstage for the first presidential debate, his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, faced off with three contemporary artists to talk about art.

Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same.

Instead of the usual auditorium setting, the debate is being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in the 27,000-square-foot (2,500-square-meter) atrium of the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the clinic’s Health Education Campus. Notre Dame, the original debate host, withdrew because of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via