The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan 's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honour of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul," Psaki said.

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," according to a statement released by White House on behalf of US President Joe Biden.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), bomb attacks at the Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

The injured US service members are in the process of being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.

