US flags burnt amid ‘Allahu Akbar’ chants: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech sparks massive protest in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress sparked massive protests in Washington on Wednesday. Several protesters were seen burning US flags amid ‘Allahu Akbar’ chants

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Activists cheer as they burn flags and a puppet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Activists staged multiple protests near the Capitol to protest Netanyahu's visit to Washington and to protest Israel's war in Gaza. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Activists cheer as they burn flags and a puppet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Activists staged multiple protests near the Capitol to protest Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and to protest Israel’s war in Gaza. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Thousands of protestors gathered on the streets of Washington DC on Wednesday to protest Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress. The massive protest, which was joined by activists, Palestine supporters, and anti-Israel protestors, went out of control when a few people lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the US Congress.

There were reports of people chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while burning the American flag and raising pro-Hamas, anti-Israel slogans. The incident happened in front of the Union Station, near the US Congress, the location where Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a Joint Session of the US Congress.

Also Read | A Key Netanyahu Coalition Partner Says Trump Best for Israel

‘Allahu Akbar’ chants among protestors

The protest turned violent after hundreds of pro-Palestine, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrators defaced monuments, vandalised walls and public properties, and burnt US flags. According to Fox News report, agitators were head chanting “Allahu Akbar”. The US Capitol Police had to use pepper spray to control the crowd. Several protestors spray-painted walls and other public properties in the city with messages like “Free Gaza,” “All zionists are bastards,” and “Free Palestine.”

Also Read | Oil settles at one-month low, sheds $2 over firm US dollar; Brent down 2% to $82

Several protestors arrested in Washington during Netanyahu's speech

The police arrested several people protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress. Viral videos on social media showed protestors lowering a huge American flag in front of the busy Union Station and burning it down, then they raised the flag of Palestine, which was much smaller.

Also Read | ‘Pro-Palestine’ cafe owner throws out Jewish family; netizens react

There were also protests in other parts of the city. There were reports of protestors defacing some of the historic monuments in the city and writing Hamas over the wall and statue.

“US flag set ablaze, 23 arrested as thousands protest Netanyahu’s D.C. visit,” The Washington Post reported.

Also Read | ‘Empty threats will not work on me,’ says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

“Though most demonstrators walked and chanted peacefully, there were some clashes with law enforcement, and D.C. and Capitol Police said they arrested 15 people in total. The U.S. Park Police arrested eight people,” it said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress with lawmakers. During his address, he thanked the US for its support and also sought the country to increase its military aid to Israel. He also condemned the anti-Israel protests being held across the country. In addition to protests across Washington, Netanyahu faced opposition from several Democratic politicians, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, along with several other politicians, boycotted Netanyahu's address.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldUS flags burnt amid ‘Allahu Akbar’ chants: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech sparks massive protest in Washington

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.55
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.85
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    6.1 (3.61%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    323.50
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.5 (2.7%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.20
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    4.45 (3.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    586.55
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    43.6 (8.03%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,497.05
    12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    315.55 (7.55%)

    Jyothy Labs

    541.35
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    33.4 (6.58%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    737.95
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    41.65 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue