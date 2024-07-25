Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress sparked massive protests in Washington on Wednesday. Several protesters were seen burning US flags amid ‘Allahu Akbar’ chants

Thousands of protestors gathered on the streets of Washington DC on Wednesday to protest Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress. The massive protest, which was joined by activists, Palestine supporters, and anti-Israel protestors, went out of control when a few people lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the US Congress.

There were reports of people chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while burning the American flag and raising pro-Hamas, anti-Israel slogans. The incident happened in front of the Union Station, near the US Congress, the location where Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a Joint Session of the US Congress.

'Allahu Akbar' chants among protestors The protest turned violent after hundreds of pro-Palestine, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrators defaced monuments, vandalised walls and public properties, and burnt US flags. According to Fox News report, agitators were head chanting "Allahu Akbar". The US Capitol Police had to use pepper spray to control the crowd. Several protestors spray-painted walls and other public properties in the city with messages like "Free Gaza," "All zionists are bastards," and "Free Palestine."

Several protestors arrested in Washington during Netanyahu's speech The police arrested several people protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress. Viral videos on social media showed protestors lowering a huge American flag in front of the busy Union Station and burning it down, then they raised the flag of Palestine, which was much smaller.

There were also protests in other parts of the city. There were reports of protestors defacing some of the historic monuments in the city and writing Hamas over the wall and statue.

"US flag set ablaze, 23 arrested as thousands protest Netanyahu's D.C. visit," The Washington Post reported.

“Though most demonstrators walked and chanted peacefully, there were some clashes with law enforcement, and D.C. and Capitol Police said they arrested 15 people in total. The U.S. Park Police arrested eight people," it said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress with lawmakers. During his address, he thanked the US for its support and also sought the country to increase its military aid to Israel. He also condemned the anti-Israel protests being held across the country. In addition to protests across Washington, Netanyahu faced opposition from several Democratic politicians, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, along with several other politicians, boycotted Netanyahu's address.



