US: Flight operations back to normal, FAA investigates outage2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co all reported normal operations on Thursday.
US airlines operations returned to normal on Thursday after a day the aviation authorities were forced to temporarily ground all domestic flights across country due to a crucial alert system outage, triggering thousands of delays and cancellations.