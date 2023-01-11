US flights resuming after stop order have been lifted, says FAA

US flights resuming after stop order have been lifted, says FAA2 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- According to FlightAware, over 3,700 flights to, from and within the United States are being delayed as of 8:30 a.m. ET, and 578 flights canceled so far.
Following hours of chaos and orders of grounded flights, the Federal Aviation Administration on 11 January at 7:21 pm (IST) said that flights are resuming after stop order have been lifted.
Informing about the latest update, the FAA took to twitter and wrote, "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted."
ALSO READ: Flights across US disrupted due to technical glitches, airspace operations limited. 10 Developments
However, the FAA is still looking into the issue on how the technical glitch took place. It added, "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."
After being briefed about the situation, US President Joe Biden said that he was in touch with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
"I just spoke with Buttigieg," CNN quoted the US President as saying, as he departed the White House. "They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him the last 10 minutes. I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now."
He continued, "They don't know what the cause of it is. They expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."
On being asked it was a cyberattack, Biden said: "They don't know. They will find out."
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that there was "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point". However, she added that Biden had ordered a Department of Transportation investigation.
According to FlightAware, that tracks delays and cancellations, showed over 3,700 flights to, from and within the United States as being delayed as of 8:30 a.m. ET, and 578 flights canceled so far, added CNN.
