US floats sanctions relief for Russia in in Ukraine peace deal: ‘Trump wants this war to end’

The United States has presented its allies with a proposal to end the war in Ukraine, offering Russia sanctions relief in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and a freeze of the current front lines, according to a report. The plan, discussed during a high-level meeting in Paris on Thursday, represents a major diplomatic shift that could reshape the course of the conflict if accepted.

“Want this war to end”: US message to all sides The offer comes as part of a renewed push by the Trump administration to secure peace in the region. “Trump and the US want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said following a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to European officials familiar with the talks, the proposal includes a halt to hostilities, with territories currently occupied by Russia—including Crimea and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk—remaining under Moscow’s control. Ukraine’s bid to join NATO would also be set aside under the outline, Bloomberg reported citing people famiiar with the matter.

Russia demands sanctions relief, arms cutoff Moscow earlier signaled that any ceasefire must be tied to the lifting of sanctions and a halt in Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Kremlin officials have long maintained that recognition of Russian control over seized territories is a prerequisite for peace.

Ceasefire first, says Ukraine A person familiar with the Ukrainian position told reporters that Kyiv has already agreed to a ceasefire, and insists Moscow must commit to one before deeper negotiations can begin. The Ukrainian delegation in Paris reportedly focused on mechanisms to monitor a truce and discussions on a potential peacekeeping force.

The Paris meeting, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, US envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary Rubio, and security advisers from France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine, was described by European officials as "constructive and positive." They underscored their commitment to US-led mediation while stressing that the burden now lies with Russia.

Rubio: Decision must come quickly Rubio, speaking to reporters after the talks, warned of waning US patience. “We’re not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end,” he said. “We need to determine very quickly now, and I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks. If it is, we’re in. If it’s not, then we have other priorities.”

VP Vance “optimistic” despite challenges While Rubio delivered a stern message, Vice President JD Vance offered a more hopeful note in Rome, saying he was “optimistic” about the chances of ending the war. Vance's remarks reflect ongoing White House efforts to balance urgency with diplomatic engagement.

Russia continues strikes despite truce talks Despite the ceasefire discussions, Russia has continued attacks on Ukrainian cities. A week ago, missile strikes—including one with cluster munitions—killed 35 civilians in Sumy. A separate US-backed 30-day truce covering energy infrastructure expired on Friday, with no indication from Moscow of an extension. Advertisement

Europe seeks security guarantees, postwar force Alongside ceasefire negotiations, France and the UK are working on a proposal for a postwar “reassurance force” to support Ukraine's defense. Officials hope that demonstrating Europe’s willingness to commit military and financial support will encourage Washington to serve as a guarantor in the deal.