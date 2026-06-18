US forces lift blockade of Iran ports, says ‘will remain in general area…’

American forces on Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports after more than two months of preventing ships from sailing from or to the Islamic republic, the US military said.
"Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," US Central Command said in a post on X, adding that American warships "will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to."
Here's what Trump said
US President Donald Trump said the deal with Iran to end the war was a "victory" for the United States, rejecting mounting criticism including from some in his own Republican party.
"There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That's Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)