US Forces seize fifth sanctioned oil tanker in Caribbean as Trump pushes to control Venezuelan oil exports

US Forces boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea on Friday, continuing a series of operations targeting sanctioned tankers traveling to and from Venezuela, according to the US military.

The seizure of the vessel, named Olina, marks the fifth tanker intercepted as part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to control the distribution of Venezuelan oil globally following the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Pre-dawn military action The operation was conducted by US Marines and Navy personnel during the early hours, as part of a monthslong buildup of forces in the Caribbean, US Southern Command said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted unclassified footage on social media showing a US helicopter landing on the tanker, personnel searching the deck, and an apparent explosive device being deployed at a door leading inside the ship.

Noem wrote: “This is another ‘ghost fleet’ tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil. It departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces.”

White House oil meeting The tanker seizure coincides with Trump’s meeting with executives from 17 major oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips, scheduled at 2:30 p.m. in the White House.

The president hopes to secure $100 billion in investments to revive Venezuela’s oil industry amid ongoing instability and high inflation.

US-Venezuela diplomatic developments A small US delegation, including diplomats and security officials, traveled to Venezuela on Friday to assess reopening the US Embassy in Caracas, the State Department said.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez acknowledged the visit and announced that her government will send a delegation to the U.. She said: “We have decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries, with the purpose of addressing the consequences derived from the aggression and kidnapping of the President of the Republic and the First Lady, as well as addressing a work agenda of mutual interest.”