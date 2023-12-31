US forces shoot down ballistic missiles in Red Sea, kills gunmen in ‘23rd illegal attack’ by Yemen's Houthi rebels
The US military has intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels. In a separate incident, US forces killed several armed crews who tried to attack a container ship.
The US military has claimed that on Sunday they shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message