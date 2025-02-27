US foreign-aid halt is making scrutiny of China even harder
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Feb 2025, 10:54 AM IST
SummaryA funding freeze is rocking nonprofits that collected increasingly scarce information in a country that Trump has deemed a competitor.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, is already one of the most impenetrable countries. Now, the Trump administration’s move to suspend foreign aid is starting to derail nonprofit efforts to unearth data on business and social trends—which was already hard to track.
