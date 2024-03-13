In a surprising revelation, Former US President Donald Trump reportedly offered to sell his social media platform, Truth Social, to Elon Musk last summer, according to a report by The Washington Post . The offer was made when Musk was still running Twitter, now rebranded as X, after his high-profile acquisition in late 2022.

Citing two unnamed sources, the report claimed that Trump and Musk have been in contact regarding Truth Social “more than was previously known". Despite the failed talks, the former President had allegedly told confidants that Musk should buy Truth Social.

Trump confirmed his recent meeting with the Tesla CEO but remained ambiguous about Musk’s potential endorsement for his 2024 presidential bid. “I did," Trump responded when asked about the meeting, adding, “Look, I’ve been friendly with him over the years. I’ve helped him when I was president. I helped him. I’ve liked him," as quoted by The Washington Post.

While Musk has not explicitly stated which candidate he’ll support, he had suggested last year that he would not vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2024, describing Biden as a “damp puppet in human form," the report further added.

In November 2022, after taking control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Musk reinstated Trump’s account, which had been banned following the 2021 US Capitol riots. However, the former President has continued to use Truth Social since its launch in 2022, as per the report.

Truth Social has faced significant financial challenges, losing tens of millions of dollars last year, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings in November, the report further added.

Trump’s post-presidential life has been marked by his continued influence within the Republican Party, with multiple appointments to the Supreme Court cementing his lasting impact on the judiciary. However, his approach to handling the Coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have been sources of significant controversy.

As he prepares for a potential 2024 campaign, Trump is also expected to maintain an active presence in Florida, where he plans to reside. The reported offer to sell Truth Social to Musk adds another layer of complexity to Trump’s post-presidency plans as he navigates the ever-changing landscape of social media, politics, and legal challenges.

