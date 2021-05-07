US, France throw weight behind IP waiver for shots

Former Indian ambassador to WTO Jayant Dasgupta said the positive gesture by the US has to be seen in the context of huge vaccine shortage in the world. “There is a shortage of manufacturing capacity in the hands of the licensed companies. Even if you look at India’s requirement, the two Indian covid vaccine manufacturers are unable to meet demand. Then there is the rest of the developing world, like Africa, which does not have much manufacturing capacity. A TRIPS waiver will enable the production of vaccines by manufacturers who may have the capacity but don’t have the licence. The TRIPS waiver should facilitate both domestic consumption of vaccines as well as exports to other needy countries," he added.