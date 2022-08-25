US GDP contracted 0.6% in Q2, less than initial report1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Second quarter GDP fell 0.6 percent, less than the 0.9 percent drop the Commerce Department announced in the initial estimate last month
The American economy contracted in the April-June quarter but not as much as initially reported, as revised data showed stronger US exports and spending, according to government data released Thursday.