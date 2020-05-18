Home > News > world > US GDP could 'easily' contract 20-30% Q2: Fed's Powell

The business shutdowns caused by the cornavirus pandemic could "easily" cause the US economy to collapse by 20 to 30 percent this quarter, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday.

Although unemployment could peak at 20 to 25 percent, a level not seen since the 1930s, Powell said the country will avoid another depression.

"I think there's a good chance that there'll be positive growth in the third quarter," Powell told the CBS program "60 Minutes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (AP)

Fed's Jerome Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

4 min read . 13 May 2020
Shringla said the two-way investments between India and the US reached about $60 billion.

Indian IT companies contributed $57.2 bn to US GDP in 2017, says top official

3 min read . 01 Aug 2019
The announcement of ‘One Nation One Ration’ card may not bear any fruit in the short run, say experts. (Photo: Mint)

Fed caution, unclear govt stimulus spook markets

2 min read . 15 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout