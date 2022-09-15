US Golden visa rules relaxed: How it makes immigration process easier

US Golden visa rules relaxed: How it makes immigration process easier2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:41 PM IST
The new changes in EB-5 programme aim to increase transparency and security for foreign nationals participating in the programme
The new changes in EB-5 programme aim to increase transparency and security for foreign nationals participating in the programme
Listen to this article
The positive changes in the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme will make it easier for foreigners (in this category) to immigrate to the country. For the uninitiated, the EB-5 programme allows foreign investors to obtain US Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying family members, including spouse and children under the age of 21, with an investment of $800,000 into a new commercial enterprise in the US. The investment is used to meet various investment and job creation requirements.