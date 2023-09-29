US government likely to 'shutdown' on Sunday as officials see no resolution; here's what it means
Possibility of government shutdown looms as Republicans refuse to support bipartisan proposal. Shutdown may hit GDP by 0.1% to 0.2%.
The possibility of a government shutdown looms over the United States as hardline Republicans refused to support a bipartisan Senate proposal on Friday. While the White House insists that there is ‘still a chance’ of things working out, officials said that a government shutdown will hit the GDP by an estimated 0.1% to 0.2%. President Biden is slated to remain in Washington over the weekend as the White House engages in dialogue with congressional leaders.