US government set for greater role in how Americans access internet

“It’s an absolute sea change, a significant increase in the involvement of the federal and state government in the broadband market," said Gigi Sohn, an FCC official in the Obama administration who advised Biden officials and Democrats on the legislation. “Is it everything I would have wanted? No. But it’s a major step forward and can be supplemented with action from the FCC and other agencies," said Ms. Sohn, herself a possible candidate to run the agency under Mr. Biden.