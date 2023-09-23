US government shutdown looming: What is it? Check which services will likely be suspended2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
A US government shutdown threatens national security, delays defence payments and impacts law enforcement among others.
As the United States stares down the barrel of a potential government shutdown come October 1, national security seems poised to take a significant hit. While two million military personnel would remain in service, about half of the Pentagon’s 800,000 civilian staff would face suspension.