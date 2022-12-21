US govt paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from public: Elon Musk3 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 06:58 AM IST
- In response to the series of Twitter Files Tweets from Michael Shellenberger, Elon Musk made startling accusations
Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that the US government paid 'millions of dollars' to censor information from the public on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter. Musk further pledged on Twitter to resist government incentives that would force him to block some media content.