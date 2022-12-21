US govt paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from public: Elon Musk

Musk is looking for a new chief executive officer for Twitter Inc., according to Bloomberg News agency. He has been almost single-handedly running Twitter since he bought it in October for $44 billion. He said early on that he didn’t plan to stay permanently as CEO and he has surrounded himself with a few trusted people, some of whom have suggested they’d be ready to take on what Musk calls a thankless task. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted earlier this week.