US govt, Pfizer negotiating deal for more vaccine doses next year - Report

The United States government and Pfizer Inc are negotiating an agreement for more vaccine doses next year, Reuters reports quoting New York Times.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is negotiating a deal to use its power to free up supplies of raw materials to help Pfizer produce tens of millions of additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Americans in the first half of next year, the newspaper said.

More details awaited

